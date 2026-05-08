PARK CITY— Park City Schools educators are relieved after 67% of taxpayers voted to renew a $200,000 tech levy Tuesday.

The district will divide the 10-year levy equally among elementary and high school students. The money will go toward computers and online resources.

See the report:

‘Really thankful’: Park City Schools renews tech levy; educators relieved

Park City Schools Superintendent Dave Whitesell said he was happy to see it pass.

“Just really thankful for the community stepping up in… these turbulent times economically to approve this.”

Voters turned down a $16 million bond to build a new school in 2022 but approved a $350,000 levy to build a new Vo-Ag building in 2023.

Related: Park City Schools hoping 3rd time's the charm with $16 million bond request

“There have been a lot of failed bonds. And so, we weren't taking anything for granted,” added Whitesell.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Dave Whitesell

Park City Schools teacher Lindsay Witt said she was also relieved to see taxpayers support the levy this year.

“Any time you have to ask taxpayers to kick in a little more money, you're always a little bit worried, and with the economy kind of the way it is,” said Witt.

Witt said she realized how important technology is for students when roof damage from a December windstorm forced students to learn remotely for six weeks.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Lindsay Witt

“In an instance where we had the emergency this year, every student was able to have access to a computer,” said Witt. “(If) something like that were to happen again in the future, it's so important that each kid is able to have that technology.”

Witt said only 18 of her 29 Chromebook laptop computers in her classroom function. While the renewed levy will go toward technology, Witt still hopes a bond will pass in the future for a new school.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Witt's classroom

“We're getting more and more kids, and our facilities aren't able to keep up with all the current demands. So, I would love to see, hopefully someday, (to) get a new school,” said Witt.

Other bonds and levies in nearby districts did not pass.

Related: Billings, Laurel school measures failing by wide margins

Voters rejected a $5.1 million operation levy request from Billings School District 2 and a $62.8 million bond from Laurel Public Schools to improve the high school.