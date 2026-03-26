Billings school trustees ask voters to approve two levies totaling $5.1M

BILLINGS — School district leaders are asking voters to approve new operational levies for both elementary and high schools, potentially raising roughly $2.4 million for elementary programs and up to $2.6 million for the high school, according to budget discussions at this week’s school board meeting.

If approved, the levy would cost the owner of a $600,000 home about $100 in additional yearly taxes. The extra funding would boost elementary school budgets by roughly 5% and high school budgets by about 7%.

The levies, worth a combined $5.1 million, will appear on the May 2 ballot. Trustees approved the measures at their Monday meeting.

Click here to read the text of the ballot measures.

Superintendent Edwin Garcia says the goal of this operational levy is for the district to “be made whole,” with potential funds going toward things like updating intercom systems and expanding learning opportunities for students.

Right now, the district is funded about 80% by the state and 20% by local taxpayers—and Garica says the district is simply trying to get to a fully funded budget.

Trustee Janna Hafer raised a key question during the meeting: What would happen if voters rejected the levy?

“I hate to be a negative Nancy, but do we have a plan for if the voters don’t approve it?” she asked.

District officials said they are reviewing options.

“That would be a discussion for Dr. Garcia and our leadership team on how we would fulfill the budget,” a district official said during the meeting. “We are in negotiations at the moment, and all options are on the table. We must be consistent with that plan accordingly.”

After a 2024 levy was voted down, the district managed to raise $2.5 million for system supports and safety upgrades. Planning continues as district leaders prepare to take the new levy proposal to voters.