Parents adapt as Park City students begin remote learning during school closure

PARK CITY — Nearly one month after a powerful windstorm tore the roof off the Park City Schools gymnasium and exposed asbestos-containing material inside, students are back to learning, but many are doing so from home.

Watch how students and parents are adapting to remote learning:

Parents adapt as Park City students begin remote learning after asbestos concerns

Most Park City School District students transitioned to remote learning this week as crews continue cleanup and asbestos abatement. Superintendent Dave Whitesell estimates that it could be up to eight weeks before all students can safely return to classrooms, placing a sudden strain on families and forcing parents to juggle work, childcare and online instruction.

Related: Park City Schools prepares to transition to remote learning

For Laurel sisters Amber Penne and Shylo Crone, whose children attend Park City schools, the disruption has been stressful but manageable. They said it is a reflection of a close-knit school community determined to make the best of a difficult situation.

“They truly care about every single student. They're not just numbers here," said Crone. “My kids actually come home excited about school.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Park City Schools

“This is a school that is truly 100% involved in their kids. And they love them, and it shows,” added Penne.

Between them, the sisters have five children enrolled in the district, ranging from preschool to sixth grade. Both said they were surprised when the storm hit last month, ripping off part of the gym roof while students were inside the building.

Related: Park City school faces expensive repairs after wind damage to roof

During the damage assessment, crews discovered vermiculite insulation, a material that often contains asbestos. The finding forced the district to cancel classes and extend Christmas break, and they pivoted quickly to a mix of remote and temporary in-person learning.

Some uncertainties began to set in for some parents.

“It was very nerve-wracking because we didn't know when our kids were going to see their teachers or get back on track," said Penne. "My oldest is a little nervous. He likes the one-on-one help.”

Crone, who runs a photography business and also does tattoos, said the idea of remote learning was overwhelming at first, especially while caring for four children, including a newborn and a toddler.

"It would be so hard to sit down and focus on teaching the kids," said Crone. "It was definitely a little stressful.”

Monday marked the start of the district’s temporary learning plan. Whitesell said the district leaned on lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to roll out remote instruction more smoothly.

"We've, I think, have progressed in being able to deliver better instruction from those experiences in the past,” said Whitesell.

Under the plan, students in preschool through third grade are attending in-person classes at three alternate locations around the Park City community. Students in fourth grade through 12th grade are learning remotely, but fourth through sixth graders are expected to return to in-person instruction as early as next week, Whitesell said, depending on abatement progress.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Classes are being held through Google Classroom, with students able to schedule one-on-one sessions with teachers. The district is also continuing to provide breakfast and lunch for younger students, and families can pick up Chromebook computers if needed.

“We all know it's not the best case scenario, but we're doing what we can with what we have,” said Whitesell. "The community has been fantastic as well. They've stepped up to this, and they understand, again, this isn't in our control.”

The roof repairs on the gym are expected to be completed this week, but asbestos abatement in the elementary wing will take longer. Whitesell said full re-entry for all students is tentatively projected for mid-February, pending air quality testing and material removal.

"More of the asbestos was in the elementary than it was in the high school,” said Whitesell. "Hopefully we can get that done sooner, but again, it depends on the data."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Only the administrative offices are open within the school, the rest is blocked off for testing.

Crone said she is grateful her younger children have been able to return to in-person learning, but she worries about families with older students still at home.

“I definitely feel bad for the parents that they have fourth graders and up because they're all still at home," she said. "This economy does not allow moms to stay home."

Despite the challenges, parents say the district’s communication and effort have eased the transition.

"I'm happy that they put in so much time and effort to make sure that our kids are still getting the education that they are,” said Penne. “I'm a little nervous, especially for my oldest, with him doing the online, but I'm very grateful that the community is so involved in jumping in and helping."

While it is not an ideal situation for many, for now, families are adapting day by day and hoping for a safe return to normal.

"I was very thankful," said Crone. "I'm also understanding that they're doing the best they can.”