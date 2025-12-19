Park City school faces expensive repairs after wind damage to roof

PARK CITY— The school in Park City is facing expensive repairs after wind ripped up the roof above its gymnasium Wednesday.

Park City Schools Superintendent David Whitesell said Thursday morning he does not have an official cost for the repairs but estimated it will run tens of thousands of dollars.

“We spent the night here just kind of observing, making sure that we didn't have any further damage,” said Whitesell.

The district canceled school Thursday as crews started on repairs, but Whitesell said students should be able to return Monday and Tuesday, before they leave for winter break.

Vanessa Willardson David Whitesell

“We made that call yesterday pretty quick with the amount of wood and nails and everything else that were flying around here. It's better for our staff and for our kids to not be on site today,” said Whitesell.

“Our preschool kids were supposed to have a winter concert last night and that got postponed, but we'll make it up,” he added.

Vanessa Willardson Wednesday wind damage

Crews began redoing the roof’s sublayer Thursday morning, in hopes of preventing more damage.

“Last night… (Whitesell) called me and said, ‘Hey, the roof blew off the gym.’ I said, ‘Okay, I'll be there as soon as I can,’” said Greg Lorash, project manager with Yellow Basin Construction.

Vanessa Willardson Greg Lorash

“As I look forward on the forecast, it's supposed to rain tomorrow. It looks like we're supposed to pick up with some wind later tonight too. And so, we wanted to get it done,” he added.

Lorash hopes to waterproof the roof by the end of the day Friday.

“I have kind of a personal connection with the school, too. My sister, all four of her kids go here,” said Lorash.

Vanessa Willardson Crews working on roof

“This is something to help out the school, but also to make sure that the school doesn't have to pay more so that my nephew can play basketball against kids in high school, because he's on the basketball team,” he added.

For high school sophomore Bella Zeigler, the location for her Thursday basketball game has already been changed.

"We were supposed to have a game today, but we have to go to Northern Cheyenne. We were going to play here, but we have to go there now. And then I'm not sure about what we're going to do with practice,” said Zeigler.

Zeigler said she was at a doctor’s appointment when the wind began to tear apart the school roof.

Vanessa Willardson Bella Zeigler

“I had three of my friends text me that the roof blew off on the gym,” she said.

“None of the teachers would let anybody outside. And then people were posting it all over on TikTok,” she added.

Her father, Kevin Zeigler, hopes the damage will prompt action for a construction bond to be passed.

“It's so overcrowded. They need a new school. It's ridiculous over there. And now it's falling apart, so I think it's time. They got land set aside for it,” he said.

Vanessa Willardson Kevin Zeigler

Park City Schools failed to pass a $16.745 million bond for the third time three years ago, with the hope to build a new 7-12 school.