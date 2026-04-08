LAUREL — A proposed $62.8 million bond aims to bring a variety of upgrades to Laurel High School, addressing $15 million in deferred maintenance and expanding trade programs.

The proposal comes at a time when tax weariness is high among residents, with another high-profile project this year, a $195 million Yellowstone County jail expansion.

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Laurel proposing $62.8 million bond for high school repairs and upgrades

The measure will go on the May 5 school district election ballot.

Superintendent Matt Torix said the school faces significant maintenance problems, including water damage, a bad roof and falling ceiling tiles.

"We just have some things that we need to do better at," Torix said Wednesday morning.

Torix said that one of the biggest things to address is the boiler, which is outdated and struggling to keep the building at a comfortable temperature.

"We have a boiler system and a heating system throughout the school where some classes, the heat never turns off, and some classes, the heat never turns on," Torix said.

Beyond repairs, the bond would fund significant upgrades to the facilities housing the school's trade programs, such as welding and Family and Consumer Sciences. Principal Melissa Byington said more space and better equipment would enhance the student experience.

"It’s really hard to have multiple classes going on at the same time right now. In fact, virtually impossible," Byington said. "We’d like to be able to serve more students in it and that requires space and some updates of opportunity."

Torix said that all of the improvements, which also include security upgrades and enhancements to the school auditorium and gymnasium, would help with much-needed modernization of the school.

"It really brings this school into the future," Torix said.

The $62.8 million price tag could be a tough sell for voters, and Torix knows it's a big ask. In 2023, Laurel voted down a high school bond, while approving an elementary bond.

"Our board did a great job managing that elementary bond," Torix said. "Now, we're just hoping to have the same opportunity at the high school."

Part of the motivation to float the bond this year is because of the state's new property-tax relief bill, which diverts more money to school districts through equalization to offset property-tax hikes. For a $300,000 home, the monthly estimated tax increase for the bond would be $13.96.

Laurel parent Adrianna Lamb said it is too much to ask taxpayers now during the discussion of two other big projects: the proposed Yellowstone County jail expansion, which goes before voters on the Nov. 3 ballot, and a proposed state mental forensic hospital in west Laurel.

"It’s just the timing. The timing is wrong," Lamb said. "If they were to pass at the same time, the Laurel school and also Yellowstone County (jail), all of the Laurel residents would have that impact at the same time."

Lamb said it leaves her conflicted, still wanting to support her children and the community's school.

"I do care about it. It’s not that I don’t care about the kiddos," Lamb said. "It’s just that they need to look at how money is already being spent, and is it possible for us to just push it off for another year of voting?"

Torix understands the concerns of the community as the district plans for its future, but he said the upgrades need to be made now.

"My hope meter is 50/50, honestly. I understand there’s a tax-weary public," Torix said. "Really, this is about the future of our district and the future of education in the high school."