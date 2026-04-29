BILLINGS— Laurel City Council voted to impose a moratorium on annexation applications for the next 90 days, during the Tuesday evening meeting.

The vote to impose the emergency ordinance was a unanimous “yes” from all seven council members.

Watch the report:

Laurel City Council votes to pause annexing for 90 days

The decision means developers seeking to annex land into Laurel city limits will not have their application processed during that period.

The council voted against imposing this moratorium in March.

The moratorium comes after the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Montana Board of Investments announced their decision to build the facility in Laurel in November. Crowds of residents have spoken out against the facility coming to Laurel since then.

Related: State officials face room full of frustrated Laurel residents over mental facility

The state has entered into a buy-sell agreement for a 114-acre plot of land, which they are eyeing for the facility. The agreement is expected to close by the middle of July.

The 114-acre property would require annexation to be inside Laurel city limits. The new moratorium could place a three-month delay on that process.

"We know that we're not prepared for growth, and this is a great way to get your legs back under you," said Laurel resident Kris Vogele at the meeting.

Related:

Laurel considers measure to halt annexations, potentially blocking state mental hospital

Laurel residents demand transparency over proposed state mental health hospital