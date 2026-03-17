More than 200 Laurel residents packed a high school gymnasium Monday night, demanding transparency from state officials over a proposed mental health hospital — four months after the state selected the city as its location.

The town hall, organized by Laurel Community Advocates for Responsible Development (C.A.R.E.D), drew city council members, school board representatives and a county commissioner.

Watch Laurel C.A.R.E.D story here:

Laurel residents demand transparency over proposed state mental health hospital

State officials, however, were absent. The Department of Public Health and Human Services, the Board of Investments and the governor were all invited but did not attend.

Jennifer Lorenz, a member of C.A.I.R.E.D, said the turnout validated the group's efforts.

She has been collecting signatures on a petition to recall Mayor Dave Waggoner over how he and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Kurt Markegard have handled information about the proposed state hospital.

"It's not that I have any personal horrible feelings towards either the mayor or the CAO," Lorenz said. "It's that we just want things done right."

Waggoner was not at the town hall but has agreed to an interview later this week.

The Laurel school district is also taking action, working with its law firm to explore what legal avenues are available.

C.A.R.E.D conducted a survey showing opposition to the annexation and rezoning of the proposed location on Highway 10 — and to having the facility in Laurel at all.

No one checked the box supporting annexation and rezoning.

KTVQ photo

"I can speak for myself, and I would say on the consensus of what I've been told and my understanding of what other people have said, yes, we have passed the point of even entertaining it at all," said Amber Zahn, part of C.A.R.E.D.

On Tuesday, the Laurel City Council meets in a work session to discuss the possible mental health hospital.

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