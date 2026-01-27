Laurel School Board opposes state forensic detention facility in writing

LAUREL, MT — Laurel School Board members and Superintendent Matthew Torix said in a written statement Tuesday they are officially "opposed to the proposed state forensic detention facility."

Board members went on the record with concerns about the legality of building a Montana state forensic mental health facility so close to a school. One board member pointed out that the eastern edge of the West Elementary School's property to the western edge of the mental health property is only 459 yards. Another asked if the board could step in and file an injunction to stop the state.

"What I find interesting is that there are two other communities that did put in a proposal to host it, but Laurel was not one of those. Yeah, well, not officially two proposals, so it's not like they don't have other places to put the facility," School Board member Christopher Lorash said.

Last week, the state announced a 114-acre site along Old Highway 10 to house the proposed 32-bed facility, which would house detainees awaiting evaluation to see if fit to stand trial. The $26.5 million project was approved by the 2025 Montana Legislature without a specific site. Two other cities, Hardin and Miles City, both submitted proposals, but state officials ultimately chose the Laurel spot, even though the city never put in a formal proposal.

The organizers of a newly formed group called Laurel CARED are meeting with community members at the Front Porch in Laurel and will then take their concerns to Laurel City Council at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

