LAUREL — Laurel officials and residents were caught off guard after the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) announced last week that the city had been selected as the site of a proposed $26 million state mental health hospital, despite Laurel formally opting out of the application process in November.

Watch the reaction from Laurel below:

Laurel officials react to city's selection for new state mental hospital

In a written statement last week, DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton said Laurel was chosen because it offers the workforce, infrastructure, and geographic access ideal for the project.

Earlier this week, officials in Custer and Big Horn counties, both of which submitted formal proposals, expressed surprise and disappointment that Laurel was selected instead.

The planned facility would serve forensic patients, meaning pre-trial individuals already involved in the criminal justice system who require mental health evaluations, typically over a short-term period of about 21 days, to determine their fitness for trial.

But Laurel leaders say they were just as surprised as anyone.

At a Laurel City Council work session on Tuesday, Chief Administrative Officer Kurt Markegard said the city learned of the decision only after the public announcement was made.

“The state did not send me information on it. I had to go seek it once it went to the press," Markegard said during the meeting.

Laurel did not submit a proposal during the state’s site-selection process. Instead, Markegard sent a letter in November to Montana Board of Investments executive director, Dan Villa, informing the agency that the city had no suitable parcels within its city limits that could be offered for consideration. He identified a potential site outside the city limits that he said could make the project “remarkably successful,” but he noted that any development there would require annexation, which must include public hearings and participation.

The property has adjacent water and sewer lines that are being installed, along with natural gas, power lines and fire hydrants, according Markegard.

Read the letter here.

Markegard wrote that the nomination process did not allow a location he pointed out during a summer site visit near the Laurel airport to be formally considered.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Markegard and City Attorney Michele Braukmann emphasized that the facility has not been presented through any of the city’s standard land-use channels, and city officials have not been approached by the state.

“That is a state agency, like Michele said, doing what they want to do. It's not reflective of the city council," said Markegard.

"That project has not been presented to the city nor has gone through any of the uniform channels that are required to go through here," said Braukmann. "Depending upon what happens on this particular matter, there may be and likely will be both annexation and zoning issues that will have to be presented to the city through the proper channels.”

Any eventual proposal would require review by the joint city-county planning board, recommendations from staff and the city attorney, and public hearings before the council. Braukmann cautioned that speaking in specifics before a proposal exists “creates a lot of risk,” adding that the city is “many months away” from receiving the information needed to begin the process.

“The lack of response from city council members does not suggest a lack of care," said Braukmann. “It certainly does not mean a lack of analysis and insight once an issue has been presented, but if I could use the term of sometimes the cart goes before the horse in these situations, I think this is a precise example of that.”

Laurel resident Amy Mullaney attended Tuesday's work session and said she was surprised by the announcement. She sees both sides on why people may want the facility in the community, but also emphasized that many residents may misunderstand the nature of the facility.

"What I understand from what a forensic facility is, is that it is a holding center for up to 21 days for inmates to go to, to determine whether or not they are fit enough to stand trial. And I think what people need to understand and hear is that that's all it is," said Mullaney. "It's not a long-term stay. It's not something that's going to really tackle the mental health issues that we do have in Montana."

Mullaney said she sees potential benefits, including construction jobs and economic development, but is concerned about housing shortages and workforce availability.

"You have to think about, where do the people come from for those jobs? Are there people transferring here?" she said.

The location of the facility has not been announced. The property widely believed to be under consideration along Old U.S. Highway 10 has not been formally discussed with the owners, who said several weeks ago they had not been contacted by the state.

Gov. Greg Gianforte told MTN Thursday that the facility would serve a significant regional need and that Laurel expressed interest during earlier site visits.

"We're not going to go someplace where it's not wanted," said Gianforte. "It's certainly needed in all of Eastern Montana, and there was a site visit with the city council, and they were very encouraging. So we're pleased to see that. According to the work that was done at DPHHS, it seems to be the best location."

For now, Laurel officials say they are waiting for the state's next move.

“There is a lot of concern in the Laurel community,” Mullaney said.