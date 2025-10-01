Laurel now possibility for state mental hospital in eastern Montana

Officials are eying a spot in Laurel for a possible state mental hospital, though the plan is in its early stages and no decisions have been made.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) says it’s still open to hearing from any community.

The mayor and the state board of investments have talked about a piece of property for a possible site for the state forensic mental hospital on Old Highway 10 or West Main Street, but it's in the early stages and there's a lot of work ahead before any decisions can be made.

The land in Yellowstone County outside the city limits could potentially be the site.

City officials reached out to the Montana Board of Investments (BOI) letting the state know it wants to be considered.

Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner confirmed a piece of vacant property on Old Highway 10, just outside the city limits, as a possibility.

He says he likes the idea of bringing the mental health facility into the area.

The mayor emphasized that it is not his decision and would have to go to the residents and Laurel City Council for approval.

But he says it would great for Laurel, bringing jobs and adding to the economy.

Laurel's planning director, Kurt Markegard, declined an on-camera interview to give more detail, saying he doesn't have any more information.

Q2 reached out to about a dozen member of both the city council and the planning board, but all directed questions to Markegard or Waggoner.

The owner of the property said he also was not aware that this land was being considered.

The property has sewer and water hookups and is 10 acres, giving the state room for a 32-bed facility with room to grow to 64 beds.

Big Horn and Stillwater counties have also expressed interest.

The DPHHS is expected to release a letter outlining exactly what type of facility is going to be built and where.

The 2025 Montana Legislature approved $26.2 million mental health facility in eastern Montana, the second of its kind in the state. The Legislature did not identify a spot for the facility, but local officials in Yellowstone County learned in August that Billings was a possibility.

Several local officials expressed concerns about the facility, saying the area already has a healthcare workforce shortage and lacks sufficient outpatient treatment programs. On Sept. 10, Gov. Greg Gianforte ordered the Board of Investments to restart its search for a new site.