Questions arise about Billings as possible site for eastern Montana state hospital

Billings is in the running to become the site of a new mental hospital for eastern Montana

With the current state hospital in Warm Springs facing a capacity issue, the 2025 Legislature approved $26.5 million for a new facility.

That hospital would also create more space for law enforcement and others needing to transport patients.

Now state leaders have their eye on the Billings, specifically the Heights.

One possible location could be on Skyway Drive between High Sierra Boulevard and Alkali Creek Road.

“And this was the last of the five sites that we looked at that afternoon,” said Commissioner Mark Morse. “And this site here, it's up near High Sierra Dog Park.”

Morse was among those receiving a postcard with QR codes from the state about five possible places for a mental hospital.

Courtesy: Yellowstone County Commissioners City and county received post cards with QR codes for possible state hospital sites.

“My biggest concern is, were we asked if we would want this here?” said Billings Deputy Mayor Mike Boyett. “We weren't asked. We were told. The state is going to build a building.”

Boyett, along with Morse, went on a tour of the sites last week and have questions such as:



What will be built?

How many beds?

How many people will be employed?

Boyett says the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Board of Investments like Billings for multiple reasons.

“They want city water,” Boyett said. “They want city sewer. They want access to the jail. They want access to the hospitals, so they don't want to go very far away. They want to be close, if not inside Billings.”

“If they're the state hospital, why do they need Billings Clinic or St. Vincent's?” Morse asked.

According to Senate Bill 5, the state has until June of 2026 to start building the mental health facility.

State Sen. John Esp, R-Big Timber, told Q2 that he expects to see the plans for that facility sometime this week.

“My first question to the state was how are you going to staff this?” Boyett said.

Boyett and Morse say there is still uncertainty.

“I'm not sure at all,” Morse said. “No one has told us anything. I can't be sure about anything because the state has not shared any information with us.”

“Ultimately, would we like to have something like this for our part of the country?” Boyett said. “Sure, why wouldn't we? But there's a lot of questions that haven't been answered. That's my concern.”