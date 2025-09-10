Gianforte orders restart of planning for eastern Montana state hospital

Gov. Greg Gianforte is directing state agencies to resume planning for a new $26.5 million state mental-health hospital in eastern Montana.

In a letter addressed to the Montana Board of Investments, Gianforte directed the agency to work with the state's Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) to determine a facility type and location for the project, which was approved by the 2025 Montana Legislature.

"This project is of great importance to the State of Montana, as DPHHS must continue to build out out capacity to take care of Montanans in need of behavioral health services. I share the goals of the Legislature to complete this project quickly while also ensuring transparency, fairness and public involvement," Gianforte wrote in the letter, which was obtained Wednesday by MTN News.

The Montana Board of Investments is the lead agency working to build the facility, which would then be operated by DPHHS.

The state has one mental hospital in Warm Springs, which state leaders say is facing capacity problems. Gianforte did not specify in his letter where in eastern Montana the new hospital should be built.

In early August, word of the new hospital coming to Billings trickled out under the radar, as leaders in Billings and Yellowstone County reported receiving notices from the state highlighting possible locations in Billings, Laurel and rural areas of the county. Leaders told MTN News they felt blindsided by the notices, adding they felt the state was planning the facility without consulting local officials.

In response, Gianforte ordered a pause in the planning of the hospital on Aug. 20.

In his letter, Gianforte said public participation is critical for the next phase of the project, and he urged agency officials to engage local officials and stakeholders.

Read the full letter from Gianforte here.

