Lawmaker: Gianforte to announce "different direction" in planning for new state hospital

BILLINGS - Gov. Greg Gianforte is expected to announce Wednesday that planning for a new state mental health hospital will take a "different direction," according to a state lawmaker.

Rep. Mike Yakawich, a Republican from Billings, told Q2 News on Wednesday morning that Gianforte has asked the State Board of Investments to step down as the lead agency in the project because he "wants to go in a different direction with the process of bringing a state mental health facility to Yellowstone County."

The announcement was expected to be made during a meeting on Wednesday morning of the Montana Board of Investments.

In recent weeks, city, county, and state leaders have examined five locations in and around Billings, including one location off the new Skyway Drive in the Billings Heights.

Local leaders in the Billings area have expressed concern about the possible location of the facility, and have complained that state officials have not been forthcoming with plans.

Watch Mayor Bill Cole and other local officials talk about the hospital story here: