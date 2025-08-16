New mental health hospital coming to Billings area, Montana health department confirms

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Friday that Billings is the primary focus for a new state mental health facility.

The $26 million facility, the second in Montana, is intended to serve the forensic population, which means it will house those who are facing legal problems or are already incarcerated and require mental health treatment.

The Montana Legislature approved $26.2 million for site construction during the most recent session.

Many people recognize a real need for a mental health facility, but others don't want it in their neighborhood.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte told MTN News on Thursday the state has not made a final decision on the facility's site.

That’s not stopping the public from having questions and concerns, including leaders in Billings and Yellowstone County.

"One of the problems we have is the state is apparently making these deals behind closed doors, there is no transparency. They refuse to give us any information. We have no information to provide to you or to anyone else in the public who says what's going on, what type of facility are we doing, nobody knows," Yellowstone County Commissioner Mark Morse said at this week's commissioner meeting.

In addition, Billings City Council member and mayoral candidate Jennifer Owen expressed concerns earlier this week about the placement of the hospital, while current Mayor Bill Cole said he wants to see a detailed plan.

Here's the full statement from DPPHS:

“The Eastern Montana Behavioral Health Facility project is in its initial planning stages. Our focus is on selecting a suitable location and finalizing a campus design that aligns with DPHHS requirements. Once the Department is ready to provide additional information, it will consult and communicate with local leaders. DPHHS acknowledges the vital importance of public input for this project and looks forward to robust community engagement.”