Laurel considers measure to halt annexations, potentially blocking state mental hospital

LAUREL — Laurel is weighing an emergency ordinance that would pause all annexation applications for up to 90 days, a move that could block a state-proposed 32-bed mental health facility from moving forward.

Q2 News obtained a draft of the proposed moratorium on annexation applications. The emergency ordinance would stop all annexation requests — including one expected from the state, which has announced plans to build the mental health facility in Laurel.

The 114 acres of land the state wants to build on is located in Yellowstone County and would need to be annexed into the city to access water and sewer services. The state plans to house people accused of crimes who are not mentally fit to stand trial.

The draft documents show the Laurel City Council is considering whether it can legally adopt the emergency ordinance. The documents cite preventing the overextension of resources and ensuring planned, sustainable growth that existing infrastructure can handle as reasons for the potential moratorium.

Laurel's city attorney has issued a legal opinion confirming the city has the authority to adopt the ordinance.

The council is expected to vote on the measure at a special meeting on March 19.

Related:

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