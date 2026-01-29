City of Laurel officials are releasing emails with the state about state mental forensic hospital

LAUREL — Laurel city officials have started releasing communications from state officials regarding a proposed new state forensic mental health facility, a day after dozens of citizens raised concerns about transparency during a heated Laurel City Council meeting.

Laurel City Administrator Kurt Markegard told Q2 News he plans to share what he knows.

"I would like (the) community to know what the processes are for any type of development that wants to join the municipal city limits, and I hope you can share that message with our community," Markegard wrote in an email.

Q2 requested all emails and communications between the city of Laurel and state officials and will share that information once it is released.

Tuesday night, a group of concerned citizens said two public meetings with state officials are in the works for Friday, but the times have not been determined. The unconfirmed locations are the Laurel Senior Center and the Laurel Chamber of Commerce.

Last week, the state announced a 114-acre site along Old Highway 10 to house the proposed 32-bed facility, which would house detainees awaiting evaluation to see if they are fit to stand trial.

The proposed site sits about 460 yards from West Elementary School, raising concerns among residents about safety and property values.

