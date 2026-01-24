Laurel promises public input on state forensic mental health facility annexation

LAUREL — The city of Laurel announced it will keep the community informed about the state's planned forensic mental health facility through public notices, hearings and a new web page.

City officials posted the announcement on the city website Friday, assuring residents there will be public notices and public hearings on any requests the state files to annex land. They confirmed the Laurel City Council is required to hear from anyone wishing to comment on a pending action.

City officials said they are expecting the annexation application from the state in the near future.

The state recently purchased 114 acres of land in west Laurel where a 32-bed forensic mental health facility will be built. The facility will serve people who are charged with crimes and awaiting evaluation to see if they are mentally fit to stand trial.

