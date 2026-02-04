Laurel officials say public process beginning on state mental forensic facility

Laurel city officials sought to assure residents Monday night that the annexation process for land designated for a proposed state mental forensic hospital is still in its early stages.

City Planner Forrest Sanderson told the Laurel City Council and gathered members of the public that the city has not received an application from the state for the land sale. Once an application is submitted, several steps must be completed before the council can accept or deny the proposal.

"It’s a business decision. Who runs the business of the city of Laurel? The people who win elections. So, you make that business decision. Is it in the best interest in the city of Laurel, yes or no? And you can’t answer that question until you have the information," Sanderson said to the council.

Council members did not speak directly to the facility proposal.

The review process would require examining the city's zoning and growth plans, as well as providing residents an opportunity to weigh in on the project.

Meanwhile, state leaders met with a construction firm on Friday as they work to advance the mental health hospital project.

Last month, Montana state officials announced they had settled on a 114-acre plot along Old Highway 10 to build the facility, which would house people accused of crimes but unfit to stand trial.

The decision sparked pushback from Laurel residents, who said they were concerned about the facility's proximity to an elementary school and residential neighborhoods. The Laurel School District announced formal opposition to the location.

