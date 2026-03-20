Laurel council votes against moratorium on new annexation applications for state facility

LAUREL - The Laurel City Council voted Thursday against adopting an emergency ordinance that would have paused all annexation applications for at least 90 days.

The decision came during a packed special meeting where many attendees told city council members they supported putting the moratorium in place.

The moratorium would have delayed a 114-acre piece land from being annexed into the city of Laurel. That land is under contract with the state, as the possible site of a 32-bed forensic mental health facility.

Courtesy State of Montana/Cushing Terrell A draft floor plan of a proposed state forensic mental health facility in Laurel.

If the moratorium had passed, it would have stopped annexations for the next three months and possibly beyond. It would not have impacted any annexation applications already submitted.

Supporters of the moratorium said it would have given the public and the council more time before making any major decisions.

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