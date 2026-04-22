LAUREL — For the first time since announcing in November that the state forensic mental health facility was coming to Laurel, residents finally met face-to-face with state officials Wednesday.

Watch full video below:

State officials face room full of frustrated Laurel residents over mental facility

The public meeting in the Laurel library wasn't a question-and-answer session— it was a listening session, a time for state officials to hear from the community about the 32-bed forensic facility proposed on 114 acres on US Highway 10 in west Laurel.

Attorney Cort Jensen with the state Board of Investments and Attorney Olivia Schuler with the state Department of Health and Human Services attended the meeting and took copious notes, but they did not respond to questions.

"We’re not going to answer questions. We can’t answer questions right now, but it is being recorded right now so it will be available and considered," Schuler said.

Residents vented their fears for hours about the forensic mental health facility being built too close to town.

"The whole town is in the dark here. They wanted questions answered, and the state has not responded," state Sen. Vince Ricci, a Laurel Republican, said.

MTN News photo Meeting over proposed Laurel mental forensic hospital

"Don’t let this go on any further. It needs to stop, and it needs to stop here," said a tearful longtime Laurel resident Star Kauffman.

Another speaker, Barb Emineth, said, "I feel the state has been dismissive of the citizens of this city."

"You say people won’t escape? Baloney. That happens, and I don’t want that risk near my kid, near my wife," Laurel resident Jeremy Lavold said.

The land picked for the forensic mental health facility site is 114 acres, most of which is surrounded by about 23 homes. Residents cited the location as one of their biggest concerns.

"Seventy percent of the landowners within 150 feet oppose this location," neighboring landowner Ellie Marshall said.

"This is not what good looks like. Something is really wrong is going on here," longtime Laurel resident Steve Krum said.

City, state and county leaders all say they feel Laurel is the wrong location.

"Don’t think this is good to go anywhere in Yellowstone County," County Commissioner Mark Morse said.

"Big Horn County and Custer County wanted it. I think it should go there," state Rep. Lee Demming, another Laurel Republican and retired longtime educator, said.

"Very unprofessional of the state how they’ve handled this," Ricci said.

The meeting was held in two parts on Wednesday, a nine-to-noon session and a 4 p.m. to 6 pm session. After talking for hours, many residents said they gained nothing from the state's visit. The state has executed a buy-sell agreement for the 114-acre plot of land. The deal is expected to close by mid July, but the state can terminate it for any reason before July 1.

Related:

State identifies 114-acre site in west Laurel for new forensic mental health facility

Montana state forensic mental health facility plans advance without local feedback

Public hearing for Laurel forensic mental hospital delayed after zoning request withdrawn