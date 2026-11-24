The 20-year-old Billings man found guilty of beating another man to death in a Heights neighborhood in 2024 was sentenced to 60 years in prison with 30 years suspended, though the sentence could be shortened.

Bryce Tayler Blackburn was convicted in September of the death of 55-year-old Denis Osborne.

The two got into a scuffle when Blackburn, who was 17 when the incident occurred, was speeding through the neighborhood and Osborne, who lived nearby, threw a bottle to get him to stop.

Previous Q2 coverage:

Billings man guilty of deliberate homicide in Heights fatal beating

Blackburn stopped and began punching Osborne while he was on the ground. He later died from his injuries.

Blackburn was tried as an adult. Judge Jessica Fehr, who handed down the sentence, will re-evaluate the length when he turns 21.

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