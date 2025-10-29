Billings man will face trial as an adult for fatal beating in 2024

The man charged with beating another man to death in the Billings Heights more than two years ago will be tried as an adult.

Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr submitted her ruling on Tuesday that the case of Bryce Blackburn will not be transferred to youth court.

Blackburn was 17 years and 348 days old in June of 2024, when he allegedly beat 55-year-old Denis Osborne to death.

Andrea Lutz, MTN News

The judge wrote that the court is concerned by Blackburn's level of violence and total lack of judgment.

She also states that youth court would not give Blackburn the time or resources for necessary rehabilitation.

The original trial date was vacated this week and a scheduling conference for a new trial date is scheduled for Nov. 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.