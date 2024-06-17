Officials release name of Billings man killed in reported road rage incident

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Monday released the name of a Billings man who police said died as the result of a road rage incident.

Denis Lee Osborne, 55 of Billings, died following the June 6 incident on Radford Square West in the Billings Heights. The cause and manner of his death is pending, the coroner's office said.

Police announced the day following the incident that they were investigating Osborne's death as a homicide. Investigators determined that Osborne and a 17-year-old teen had been in an altercation in the roadway, which started as a road rage incident.

A family member of the victim told MTN that Osborne had yelled at the teen to slow down.

Police said officers responded to the scene at about 9 p.m. and found Osborne with serious injuries. He was transported to a Billings hospital where he later died.

The teen initially left the scene but returned and was cooperating with investigators, police said in a press release. No arrests in the case have been announced.

