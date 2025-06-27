Three witnesses saw a Billings teenager strike a 55-year-old man multiple times while he was on the ground of a Heights road in June 2024, leading to his death, according to court documents obtained by MTN News Thursday.

The teen, Bryce Blackburn, was charged with deliberate homicide this week in Yellowstone County District Court. Blackburn was 17 when the incident occurred and is now 18, and he's been charged as an adult.

Hear a description of the event leading up to Osborne's death below:

Prosecutor: Teen punched Billings man multiple times on ground, leading to death

According to the charging documents filed by Deputy County Attorney Hallie Bishop, the incident began at Clevenger Park during a baseball game, when a confrontation erupted over loud exhaust from Blackburn's vehicle.

He drove off at a high rate of speed, which caught the attention of Denis Osborne, who was sitting on his mother's porch at nearby Radford Square, according to charging documents.

From there, accounts vary. The three witnesses all said they saw Osborne walk up to the driver's side of the vehicle, and an altercation ensued. Witnesses said Osborne was knocked to the ground, and Blackburn threw between six and eight punches while he was on the ground. In addition, Blackburn's brother, who was in the passenger seat, kicked him repeatedly on the ground, witnesses said.

Blackburn's brother is under 18 and was not identified in the court documents. It was not immediately clear if the brother was charged.

Blackburn's brother told police in an interview that Osborne had thrown a bottle of whiskey at the vehicle first, which prompted Blackburn to hit the emergency brake and get out of the vehicle.

No witnesses reported seeing the whiskey bottle thrown, according to charging documents.

Osborne's cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Blackburn was released on his own recognizance.

18-year-old Bryce Blackburn has been charged with deliberate homicide.

This charge follows the death of 55-year-old Osborne.

The incident took place on June 6th at Clevenger Park during a baseball game.

Witnesses report that a confrontation erupted over Blackburn's loud exhaust.

Osborne, who was watching from a nearby porch, approached Blackburn.

That's when the situation turned violent.

Witnesses say Blackburn and his brother attacked Osborne, throwing six punches and kicking him while he was on the ground.

Blackburn claims that Osborne threw a bottle and grabbed his shirt.

An autopsy later revealed that Osborne died from blunt force trauma.

Related:

Teen charged for Billings man's death in reported road-rage incident

Family looking for justice for Billings Heights man killed 1 year ago

