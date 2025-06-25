Family looking for justice for Billings Heights man beat to death 1 year ago

More than a year after a deadly attack in the Billings Heights, an 18-year-old now faces a homicide charge.

Bryce Blackburn pleaded not guilty Tuesday to deliberate homicide in the death of 55-year-old Denis Osborne, a man his family says was "beat until he was dead."

Those living in the Heights neighborhood say they experienced speeding and reckless driving often.

Osborne was killed more than a year ago for trying to keep the neighborhood safe, according to his family. At Blackburn's arraignment, the judge highlighted the seriousness of the charges.

“Mr. Blackburn, I do not need to stress to you the severity of the charge which you are facing here today,” Standing Magistrate Brad Kneeland said to Bryce Blackburn at a court appearance on Tuesday. “This is as bad as it gets.”

For the family, this is a day one year in the making.

On June 6, 2024, Osborne was beaten to death in what police initially called a road-rage altercation. Blackburn was 17 at the time.

“He should be tried as an adult and held accountable for his actions,” said Jaymie Osborne, Denis’s wife. “He took a life. He deserves to do the time.”

A transfer hearing will be held in youth court to determine if Blackburn will be charged as an adult.

For Osborne's family, the past year has been a living nightmare.

Jamie Osborne says her husband was beaten by Blackburn after he confronted the teen about speeding through the neighborhood.

“It's been a long time coming for our family,” Jaymie Osborne said. “He absolutely deserves justice. Nobody deserves to be beat to death and left in the street to die.”

The prosecution on Tuesday explained that the investigation took several months as the county attorney tried to determine what charges to file against Blackburn and his brother, who is a juvenile and has not been identified.

The family has been frustrated but patient.

"This is one of the most heinous of crimes,” said Zach Falcon, Denis Osborne's son. “I'll say for the way Dennis raised me, he was never an eye-for-an-eye type of person. You have to have faith in the justice system because that's what it's there for is what he stood for.”

Falcon says his dad was simply trying to keep the neighborhood safe.

“He always helped out people no matter what,” Falcon said. “I can say multiple other instances of him just caring about other people and didn't really care what happened to him.”

Court documents are sealed since the case has been in juvenile court.

Blackburn on Tuesday was allowed to remain free on his own recognizance.

As for Denis Osborne's mother, three sisters, two brothers, five children, and five grandchildren, they say they're trying to stay strong as they wait for justice.

“The drive to push for justice for Denis, he deserves it,” Jaymie said. “He absolutely deserves to not be forgotten.”