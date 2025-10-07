Hearing held if man charged with Billings homicide should be tried as adult

Testimony was presented in a hearing to determine if a man who was 17 at the time of a deliberate homicide case should be tried as an adult.

Denis Osborne was 55 when he allegedly was beaten by Bryce Blackburn, who was about two and half weeks shy of his 18th birthday in June of 2024.

About one year later, in June 2025, Blackburn was charged with deliberate homicide in the death of Osborne.

After an altercation at Clevenger Park, prosecutors say Blackburn sped through a neighborhood on Radford Square in Billings Heights.

Police say Osborne came out and confronted Blackburn, who punched Osborne.

Probation officers and police were among the witnesses on Monday.

If the trial is transferred to youth court, Blackburn would potentially face a much lighter sentence if convicted.

The Yellowstone County Attorney's Office estimates that Judge Jessica Fehr may issue a decision in one to two months, although she has made no statement in the matter.