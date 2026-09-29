BILLINGS— Thousands of people across the state wore red Monday to honor 13-year-old Chase Lantz, a seventh grader who died from injuries he suffered when a car hit him Thursday as he was walking to school.

According to his family, Chase was taken off life support in a Denver hospital Monday, and he succumbed to head and spinal injuries.

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Thousands wear red to honor Billings teen hit while walking to school

Many people posted pictures of themselves and their families walking out the door with red outfits, a nod to Chase’s favorite color.

Related: Community prepares memorial for Billings teen struck by car while walking to school

“Every single family showed up in red today,” said Kaitlyn Alexander, owner of Little Ducklings Early Learning Center.

Alexander told MTN she knows Chase’s foster mom, Mariya Lantz, who is a close friend and colleague.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Kaitlyn Alexander

“I can't even imagine what they're going through and how hard this is,” said Alexander. “I've cried many tears for them as well as everyone in this community.”

Many showed up to work wearing red at The Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana, including registered nurse Jenn Ray, who is also a friend of Mariya.

“She has done so much for the community and given back as a single mom, hard worker, amazing friend who has always been there for everybody,” said Ray. “When it's a friend and somebody you've known for a long time and see this happen to them, it's just unbelievable. Very tragic.”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Jenn Ray

“About two or three dozen of our staff showed up today in red Chase's favorite color,” said Lynn Ratcliff, the hospital’s director of business development and marketing.

The support also extended to other schools outside of Billings, such as Ekalaka Public Schools.

“I can't imagine if that happened to me or one of my friends,” said Ekalaka seventh grader Holly Walker.

Several who never knew Chase still chose to wear red in solidarity with many other students across the state.

“Just knowing that he died on the way to school, I feel like we should all just support him in any way possible,” said Ekalaka eighth grader Daisey Kratzer.

“I felt really upset, like knowing he was still pretty young and didn't completely have the chance to grow up and everything that a normal kid should have the chance to do,” said Violet Strub, a seventh grader.

Friends of Chase’s family have created a GoFundMe to help the family cover expenses. As of Monday evening, the effort has raised more than $64,000.