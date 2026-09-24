Student hit by a car outside Will James Middle School on Grand Avenue

BILLINGS, Mt. — A student was hit by a car Thursday morning outside of Will James Middle School on Grand Avenue in Billings.

School officials emailed families about the incident, which they say happened at the intersection of Grand and Rehberg.

According to school officials, the student was transported from the scene by ambulance, and counseling support will be available for students who witnessed the accident.

Multiple lanes of Grand Avenue are blocked while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.