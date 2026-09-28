BILLINGS— Many in Billings are honoring 13-year-old Chase Lantz, a seventh-grade student at Will James Middle School who suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car Thursday while walking to school.

According to Chase’s family, they are taking him off life support this weekend after he succumbed to serious head and spinal injuries in a Denver hospital.

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Community prepares memorial for Billings teen struck by car while walking to school

Will James PTO members Renee Wizeman and Leah Frederick spent hours tying red ribbons around trees and posts leading up to the school. It is a nod toward Chase’s favorite color.

“This is a very tangible, visible way for people to know we are in it together,” said Wizeman.

Related: Family: Billings teen struck by vehicle near school not expected to survive

Many have also left teddy bears and flowers near a tree at the school.

“Part of being in our school is knowing when things happen you aren't alone,” said Frederick.

Students and staff across Billings Public Schools are wearing red Monday to honor Chase. For a group of Chase’s friends and classmates, that means bracelets.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2

“I've been making red since it was his favorite color,” said Paisley Solberg, a Will James seventh grader.

“We're going to go home and make even more and try to pass them out tomorrow,” said Marit Sillerud, another one of Chase’s friends.

“To wear red as a community and just being able to do the little, small things... has really lifted my spirits,” said seventh grader Emmalee Houghtelling.

According to the Will James PTO, there will be a fundraiser for Chase’s family at Mackenzie River Pizza Co. Monday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

“There will be opportunities, including cash donations, to Chase's family for the various expenses they've incurred so far in terms of his mom being able to be there with him in Denver and going forward, whatever may come,” said Wizeman.

Courtesy of Lantz family

The tragedy has sparked a discussion around safety for students walking to school.

Lantz was struck by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Rehberg Lane, where the force of the car threw him 200 feet down the road, according to Billings Police investigators.

Related: ‘Slow down’: Community calls for more safety around schools after child hit by vehicle faces critical injuries

The City of Billings has launched a “Go Slow, Be Safe, Be Kind” campaign, showing PSAs on TV and social media. The videos remind drivers to slow down and pay attention while making their commute to school and work.

“Just don't let the stress of getting kids to school or getting to work really get in the way of your ability to drive safely,” Billings transportation planner Elyse Monat told MTN. “I think really one of the major things people can do is pay attention to those school speed limit signs.”

Billings police are investigating the incident. No charges have been filed.