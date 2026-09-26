Family: Billings teen struck by vehicle near school not expected to survive

A Billings middle school student who was hit by a car Thursday near Will James Middle School is not expected to survive.

A friend speaking on behalf of the family confirms that Chase Lantz will be taken off life support this weekend at a Denver hospital.

Lantz, a seventh grader at Will James Middle School, was struck by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Rehberg Lane. Lantz was flown to the hospital in Denver, and his family says he suffered a traumatic brain injury, a broken femur, pelvis, and tailbone, along with other serious head and spinal injuries.

Billings police are investigating. No charges have been filed.

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Lantz's family says the 13-year-old always dreamed of becoming a New York City police officer because he wanted to save lives. Family friend Bobbie Barsness told MTN Lantz will get that opportunity, as his family has decided to honor his wishes and donate his organs to another child in need.

Lantz's mother, Mariya Lantz, is requesting that Billings students wear red to school on Monday in honor of her son, as red was his favorite color.

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family with expenses. Click here to donate.

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Billings parents demand safer crossings after seventh grader struck by vehicle near school