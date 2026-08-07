Man pleads guilty in killing of Billings mother Shawna Hart

BILLINGS — A man accused of killing his estranged wife has admitted his guilt in Yellowstone County District Court in a case that drew widespread attention and renewed conversations about domestic violence in Billings.

Tanner Michael Grove, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday to deliberate homicide in the death of 35-year-old Shawna Katherine Grove, also known as Shawna Katherine Hart. During the hearing, Grove admitted he killed Hart and also pleaded guilty to four additional charges, including two felony counts of assault with a weapon and two misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order.

According to court documents, Grove admitted to shooting Hart with a harpoon big bore double-shot air pistol before leaving her body in a vehicle in Big Horn County.

The deliberate homicide conviction carries a possible sentence of life in prison. Grove could also face additional penalties for the remaining charges.

The guilty plea replaces Grove's previous not guilty plea entered in April. At that time, District Judge David Carter entered not guilty pleas on Grove's behalf to felony charges that included deliberate homicide, burglary, and tampering with evidence.

Related: Judge sets $3M bail for Billings man accused of killing estranged wife

Hart was reported missing on April 23 after she was last seen getting into a vehicle known to belong to Grove. Billings police located the vehicle the following day in Big Horn County, where Hart was found dead inside.

Court records filed in Yellowstone County District Court outline a history of alleged violence leading up to Hart’s death, including a March 29 confrontation that resulted in felony charges against Grove.

Friends previously told MTN News that Hart was in the process of divorcing Grove.

Hart's death prompted the Billings City Council to pledge a review of the city's services for domestic violence survivors and its response to reports of intimate partner and family violence.

Grove is scheduled to return to Yellowstone County District Court on Nov. 19 for a sentencing hearing following completion of a pre-sentence investigation.

Related:

Judges offer court advice for domestic violence victims in Billings

'Could have been prevented': Records, friends detail warning signs before Billings homicide

Public packs Billings City Council chambers in wake of suspected domestic-violence homicide

‘Not enough’: Domestic violence advocates call for change after Billings homicide case

Missing woman found dead in Big Horn County; police suspect homicide