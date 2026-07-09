State judges addressed the Billings City Council in a Wednesday work session on how domestic violence victims can help themselves in court if they don't have a lawyer.

Watch domestic violence meeting story here:

Judges offer court advice for domestic violence victims in Billings

The meeting was part of a continuing discussion that started with the April death of 35-year-old Shawna Hart of Billings.

Hart was found dead in a vehicle in Big Horn County, and her ex-husband Tanner Grove was charged with deliberate homicide in Yellowstone County District Court.

In response, Billings City Council members and law enforcement are holding a series of meetings to brainstorm how to curb and prevent domestic violence.

“Shawna's death was heartbreaking to countless people, myself and my teammates included,” said Morgan Nix, deputy city attorney with the domestic violence unit. “I knew Shawna. I had numerous meetings with Shawna. I knew Shawna's children. ”

Hart's friends told MTN more could have been done.

“This could have been prevented,” Dezarat Duffey said in April. “And it wasn't, and that is just horrific. ”

Wednesday's meeting included judges who shared how victims can take back control, starting in the courtroom, even if they come to court representing themselves in civil cases, which is known as Pro Se.

“If the judge has a scheduling conference asking for that Pro Se party to be there, I cannot emphasize enough how important that is and to ask questions of the judge,” said Brett Linneweber, chief Yellowstone County District Court judge. “What do I need to bring for the hearing? ”

Linneweber wants victims of domestic abuse to come to court armed with evidence.

He suggests bringing in documents, copies of texts and copies of other communications.

“And if she presents a log of 37 phone calls within two hours, that's pretty strong evidence,” Linnewebber said.

“When I start with Pro Se parties, I give them the opportunity to let me know if they do have evidence, and how the hearing will go,” said Billings Municipal Court Judge Katie Heller.

“What are some of the things that that you think in the system could be improved?" City Councilman Scott Aspenlieder asked the judges.

“There should be more resources for individuals who want to get out of the circumstance,” said Judge Shelia Kolar of Billings Municipal Court. “A plane ticket to go see family out of state or leave or pay rent. They can't, and so they're stuck. ”

City council and law enforcement will form a committee to keep these talks moving forward, finding ways of preventing domestic violence.”