Public packs Billings City Council chambers in wake of suspected domestic-violence homicide

Following emotional testimony over the homicide of a Billings woman, the Billings City Council agreed to hold further discussion on preventing domestic violence.

Watch the video below:

Billings City Council discusses domestic violence after death of Shawna Hart

The action was prompted by the death of 35-year-old Shawna Hart, who went missing Friday and was later found dead in a vehicle in Big Horn County. Her ex-husband, Tanner Grove, was charged with deliberate homicide in Yellowstone County District Court Tuesday. Police have also identified the victim as Shawna Grove, but she and family members referred to her as Shawna Hart on social media and elsewhere.

It's clear that Hart's death has touched many people at the meeting, even those who never knew her but wanted to share their own experiences.

“This man was a danger to society, and it was very well known,” one woman said about her own situation. “My family and friends were scared he was going to kill me.”

“The abuse that I've encountered has just evolved into legal abuse,” one man said. “I've spent over $55,000 trying to get my daughter into a safe place for close to an hour."

courtesy photo Shawna Hart, aka Shawna Grove

Many were unable to hold back tears as Hart's family members spoke.

“I hope this never happens again, there's never another kid like me standing up here begging for change,” said one boy who identified himself as Hart's son.

“I'm here today to speak on behalf of her kids,” said a woman who told the council she is Hart's niece. “Because I'm the one who has to let them know every night that their mommy can't come back because she got hurt."

City Council members backed the family in its fight for change. Councilman Scott Aspenieder asked for a budget for improved training of staff and officers, to create greater awareness and accountability.

“I'm asking our leadership, the city administrator and the chief of police, to look at what's working in other communities,” Aspenlieder said.

“There are so many people in this world who want to and are able to help you,” Council member Amy Aguirre said. “Please reach out to me, to a family member, to a friend, or to a local organization that is here to help you."

Friends also stood up and gave condolences to a family left shattered.

“I stand here to raise awareness, not just for Shawna, support of the family, because we do not need to lose any other women to domestic violence in our community,” one of Hart's friends said,.

“Family shouldn't have to be here tonight because of the circumstances,” another friend said. “We went to the police numerous times under the circumstances of what he was like, stalking, he was nonstop harassing this family.”

And in the end, the council needed a break after hearing about how Hart had suffered.

“Thank you everybody for your courage and your devotion to come up and speak and say the things you've,” said an emotional Mayor Mike Nelson.

Nelson asked for a work session within the next 10 days, for the council to further discuss domestic violence.

Related:

'Could have been prevented': Records, friends detail warning signs before Billings homicide

Missing woman found dead in Big Horn County; police suspect homicide