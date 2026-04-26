BILLINGS — The death of a Billings woman has prompted renewed concerns from advocates who say systemic gaps continue to put domestic violence victims at risk.

The Billings Police Department stated that 35-year-old Shawna Katherine Grove, also known as Shawna Hart, was reported missing at approximately 9 a.m. Friday, and was believed to be in danger. She was last seen entering a blue Chevy Traverse. During the investigation, detectives located a vehicle believed to be connected to her in Big Horn County. She was found deceased inside.

Related: Missing woman found dead in Big Horn County; police suspect homicide

The Montana Department of Justice identified 32-year-old Tanner Grove as the vehicle’s owner and a suspect in her disappearance. He was arrested on Friday and is facing multiple charges, including felony assault with a weapon.

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‘Not enough’: Domestic violence advocates call for change after Billings homicide case

Authorities have not released additional details about the homicide, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Friends and family remember Hart as a devoted mother of six. In a written statement to MTN News, friend Deb Switzer said, “Shawna lived and loved with her whole heart, out loud and without reserve. Her children and grandbaby were her entire world.”

Records show Grove had a prior history of charges. Friends also told MTN News he had previously threatened her life and was recently released from prison.

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"As most women in domestic violence situations know, she loved the man she thought he could be, the man she wanted him to be, but never was. She left and he drew her back in,” stated Switzer.

For domestic violence advocates, the case reflects a troubling pattern.

“We ask for help. We ask for protection orders. It's not enough," said Lily Aimone, a Billings-based advocate and survivor of domestic violence.

Related: Spiking domestic violence cases test Billings prosecutors as survivors fight to be heard

Aimone said Hart’s death underscores what she describes as repeated failures within the system meant to protect victims.

“I'm angry, I'm sad," she said. "As a mom myself, I'm still processing like what went wrong. I know what went wrong. The system failed. It all goes back to the system failures.”

She pointed to challenges, including limited staffing in the legal system, delayed responses, and what she says are insufficient consequences for offenders.

Courtesy image Shawna Katherine Grove, also known as Shawna Hart.

"We don't have enough prosecuting county attorneys, we don't have enough officers, we don't have enough judges, and we don't have enough people that are trained in domestic violence," said Aimone. "I think what happened in this situation is instead of the police being proactive, knowing the history, they waited … The first 24 hours are the most vital. I think they waited. I think this man should never have been released.”

The case has drawn comparisons to the 2025 killing of Billings resident Kari Daily, whose death also followed a history of alleged domestic violence. Anthony Ray Sullivan, the man accused of beating Daily to death, was charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence or a witness. Prosecutors said he had prior assault-related convictions. He pleaded not guilty in July.

Related: Billings ex-boxer pleads not guilty to killing girlfriend

Advocates said these cases highlight how risk factors can escalate over time, even when victims seek help.

However, leaders within the support system say the issue is more complex than individual failures.

Erin Lambert, CEO of the YWCA and the Northern Lights Family Justice Center, said many professionals involved in these cases are working within legal and structural limitations.

"I think the system failed her. I don't know that the people in the system necessarily failed. I personally know people who were involved in this case," said Lambert. "But the people in the system have to operate within the laws, and the rules and what exists, and those are not great.”

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Lambert said Hart’s case included several known high-risk factors associated with domestic violence homicides, including prior violence and potential access to weapons.

"We know that in cases where there's a firearm present in the home and domestic violence is occurring, that (person) is five times more likely to be killed by that partner," she said. “It's very common that previous history is a contributor in cases of homicide.”

Related: After Billings July 4 murder, YWCA highlights resources for domestic-violence victims

She also noted that tools commonly used to protect victims, such as orders of protection, are not always effective on their own.

"I saw a lot of people commenting that survivors or victims are told to get an order of protection, which is just a piece of paper, and they are absolutely correct," said Lambert. "It is a piece of paper, and it's only as strong as the person who it's meant to hold back, and if they don't care, it really isn't. It doesn't do what we hope it would."

Lambert said recent efforts, including expanded services through the Northern Lights Family Justice Center, aim to better coordinate support between law enforcement, prosecutors, and advocates. Still, she said gaps remain.

"We need prosecutors and law enforcement and everyone to get the evidence collected on the front end when the victim is reporting what happened and document that so we can get convictions without the victim having to participate," she said, referring to evidence-based prosecution strategies.

In response to cases like Hart’s, Aimone has launched a grassroots effort called the Montana Domestic Violence Railroad, aimed at connecting survivors with resources outside the traditional legal system.

"911 is not always the answer," she said, citing her own experiences navigating the system. "I have a lot that I can offer because I didn't have that support that I needed when I was going through it, and so now I'm that support for the victims now. The goal of the railroad is to offer local resources to survivors outside of the legal system.”

Both advocates say awareness and community engagement are critical to preventing future tragedies.

“I wish we didn’t have to keep having this conversation,” Lambert said. "We have created a system where the accused's rights are just as important as the survivors or the victims, and that's not what it should be.”

"It's not a 'If' with these abusers, it's the when," said Aimone. "Change is only going to happen when we talk about it, when we get mad about it, when we get angry … We need to get loud. Staying silent is how people die.”

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the YWCA at 406-245-4472 for help. Click here to learn about their resources.

Click here to access the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

To learn more about the Montana Domestic Violence Railroad, click here.