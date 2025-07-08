After Billings July 4 murder, YWCA highlights resources for domestic-violence victims

BILLINGS — A recent alleged domestic violence murder in Billings has drawn attention to the perilous risks associated with abuse, highlighting the need for increased awareness for victims of domestic violence.

Watch Erin Lambert, YWCA CEO, shine light on domestic violence

Shining a light on domestic violence

On July 4, police were called to a residence in the Copper Ridge neighborhood and found a woman dead in a residence. She was identified Tuesday by the Yellowstone County Coroner's Office as Kari Daily, 37.

According to court documents, Daily had argued with a man, Anthony Sullivan, with whom she had a relationship. Daily's 8-year-old daughter was at the home and called her grandparents about the dispute, prompting police to arrive, according to court documents.

Sullivan was arrested in Wyoming after he was pulled over on suspicion of drunken driving. He is being extradited to Montana to face charges in Daily's death.

Related: Billings man charged with July 4 murder of woman

As friends and family continue to grieve Daily’s passing, the Billings YWCA emphasizes breaking the silence surrounding domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is one of the most under-reported crimes out there for a lot of reasons,” YWCA CEO Erin Lambert said Tuesday.

Lambert noted that there are resources and support systems in place to help individuals escape abusive situations.

“We can do everything we can to create safety,” Lambert said.

While physical abuse receives significant attention, Lambert pointed out that it is merely a small portion of what a true abusive relationship entails.

“Physical abuse, a lot of times, is common, can be pushing, shoving, punching occasionally. Strangulation is really very common and incredibly dangerous and scary,” Lambert said.

Lambert said victims who survive strangulation are seven and a half times more likely to be killed by that partner in the future.

“When we speak with victims, they talk about strangulation happening on a very regular basis in their relationship frequently,” Lambert said.

Reflecting on the death of Daily, Lambert said, “This was a tragedy that could have been prevented and should have been prevented.”

Lambert also called attention to the fact that many individuals killed by abusive partners have never reached out for assistance.

Lambert also made it clear that the YWCA is there to support all victims of domestic violence.

“We will do whatever we can to stand with you,” Lambert said, reiterating the organization’s commitment to helping those in need.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe set up for Daily's daughter.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the YWCA at 406-245-4472 for help. Click here to learn about their resources.