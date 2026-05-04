Monday Headlines: Hormuz escorts, Domestic violence rally, Geothermal greenhouse

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, May 4

U.S. begins escorting ships through Strait of Hormuz

U.S. begins escorting ships through Strait of Hormuz

President Trump announced this morning that the U.S. will begin escorting vessels safely out of the Strait of Hormuz as Iran's blockade enters its third month.

Iran's latest proposal calls for resolving issues with the U.S. within 30 days to end the war, not just extend a ceasefire.

The ongoing conflict continues driving up gas prices nationwide.

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Hundreds gather to honor Billings mother and raise awareness for domestic abuse

Hundreds gather to honor Billings mother and call for change on domestic violence

BILLINGS - Hundreds of community members gathered at the Billings courthouse Sunday to honor Shawna Hart and call for domestic violence reform.

Hart was allegedly murdered by her estranged husband after a documented history of abuse.

Her sister said the overwhelming support gives hope that the tragedy will spark meaningful change in how the city handles domestic violence cases.

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Montana family grows citrus and community with geothermal greenhouse

Montana Ag Network: Baker family grows citrus, and community, with geothermal greenhouse

BAKER - Just outside Baker, Montana, the Barkley family has created a geothermal greenhouse oasis on their century-old ranch.

The Barkleys grow lemons, limes, and oranges year-round, proving sustainable agriculture can flourish even in Montana's harsh winters.

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Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler start to the week with rain and mountain snow

Q2 WX

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