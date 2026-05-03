Hundreds gather to honor Billings mother and raise awareness for domestic abuse

BILLINGS — Hundreds gathered in downtown Billings Sunday afternoon to honor the life of Shawna Hart, a Billings mother allegedly killed by her estranged husband after a documented history of abuse.

The somber scene unfolded on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn, where family, friends and dozens of community members came to pay their respects and call for change regarding domestic violence.

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Hundreds gather to honor Billings mother and call for change on domestic violence

Hart's older sister, Dominica Parsons, was among those in the crowd, still processing a devastating week.

"It's nice to see the turnout in support of my sister," Parsons said. "It's been tough, but we'll get through it."

Parsons described her sister as someone who lit up every room she entered.

"She was very charismatic, bubbly, always wanted to make everybody else smile, caring, loved her kids," Parsons said with tears in her eyes.

Amid the grief, Parsons said the outpouring of public support has brought some comfort.

"It's been humbling to know that our reach was able to get so far," Parsons said.

Earlier Sunday, a car meet up organized by Hart's friends brought a group cruising through the city before arriving at the vigil in her memory.

Hart's death also generated a conversation about domestic violence in Billings and how it is handled. Monday's city council meeting was packed with residents speaking out, and later in the week local leaders and law enforcement joined the conversation calling for legislative changes.

Vigil organizer Lily Aimone, a domestic violence survivor herself, said events like these are crucial.

"If people just sit back and don't do anything, nothing is going to change," Aimone said Sunday afternoon.

Aimone said that events like her vigil can help spread awareness.

"Education saves lives, knowledge saves lives and knowing what is going on in our community will save lives," Aimone said.

Aimone said she was happy with how the event turned out.

"I think we were able to mourn and be here for Shawna, but also bring awareness to domestic violence and what is going on in our community," Aimone said.

Parsons and Aimone agreed that they hope the increased awareness can lead to change.

"We need to make changes to things in the city," Parsons said.