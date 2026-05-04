Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler start to the week with rain and mountain snow

BILLINGS — The region will be behind a cold front to start the week, so temperatures will be cooler, with daytime highs generally in the low to mid-50s on Monday and mid-40s to low 50s on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the 20s to lower 30s (the coldest Tuesday night), so protect plants, vegetation, and young livestock.

Northerly flow strengthens behind the cold front, bringing a chance of showers across much of the area during the Monday morning commute. By the afternoon and lingering into the evening, much of the shower activity is expected to be across the north-facing slopes of the higher terrain. Expect breezy to windy conditions across the region with gusts between 20-35 mph out of the north.

Another push of moisture is forecast across the region on Tuesday, bringing a much better chance for rain. It may be cold enough for a few snow showers or a rain/snow mix over the plains. Much of the precipitation should end by Tuesday evening, but a few showers could linger over the mountains. The best chance of a quarter of an inch of total moisture will be over the mountains and foothills, while many other locations could pick up just a few hundredths of an inch Monday through Tuesday.

Any snow that falls shouldn't be too heavy, with between 1–5 inches possible across the mountains, mostly over north-facing areas. The higher hills in the plains may pick up some light snow accumulations in grassy areas by Tuesday.

High-pressure ridging is expected to build in Wednesday and Thursday, so Wednesday should be mostly dry, but another disturbance will keep a chance of daily showers in the forecast Thursday through the rest of the week. With warmer temperatures slowly returning, there could be enough instability to produce a few thunderstorms on Thursday.

Some models are hinting at a Pacific trough pushing higher levels of available moisture into the region by Friday evening. Depending on the strength and timing of the wave, there is potential for decent precipitation across the weekend. There is still a lot of uncertainty concerning this at the moment. We'll be keeping an eye on it.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Wednesday, mainly 60s on Thursday, then 60s and 70s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime temperatures will also get warmer, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com