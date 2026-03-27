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Friday Headlines: TSA funding, Officer shooting, School levies

Today's Top Stories: Senate passes TSA funding; Billings officer involved in shooting; Billings schools to request levies
First Look at Q2 Top Headlines 3-27-26
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Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, March 27

Senate approves TSA funding, leaves immigration enforcement out of DHS deal

Senate approves TSA funding

The Senate passed a bill to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, keeping ICE funding separate to meet a key Democratic demand.

The move brings the nation closer to ending the partial government shutdown and getting paychecks to thousands of TSA workers, as travelers continue to face hours-long wait times at airports.

The bill now heads to the House.

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Billings police report officer-involved shooting near downtown

Billings police report officer-involved shooting near downtown

BILLINGS - An officer-involved shooting on the North Side of Billings left one man hospitalized Thursday afternoon.

Police are calling the shooting a critical incident and have not released details on the man's condition.

No officers were hurt. Police will hold a press conference later this morning at 10 a.m.

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Billings school trustees ask voters to approve two levies totaling $5.1M

Billings school trustees ask voters to approve two levies totaling $5.1M

BILLINGS - Billings School District 2 is asking voters this May to approve a $5.1 million operations levy.

The money will be split between elementary and high school funding.

If passed, the levy would cost homeowners roughly $50 a year on a $300,000 home.

District leaders say planning is ongoing as they prepare to take the question to voters.

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Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chilly morning and a mild afternoon on Friday

Mostly sunny, mild and breezy on Friday, with more warmth and a few more clouds on Saturday

Watch Montana This Morning

Q2 Montana This Morning with Hailey Monaco 3-27-26

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