Friday Headlines: TSA funding, Officer shooting, School levies

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, March 27

Senate approves TSA funding, leaves immigration enforcement out of DHS deal

Senate approves TSA funding

The Senate passed a bill to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, keeping ICE funding separate to meet a key Democratic demand.

The move brings the nation closer to ending the partial government shutdown and getting paychecks to thousands of TSA workers, as travelers continue to face hours-long wait times at airports.

The bill now heads to the House.

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Billings police report officer-involved shooting near downtown

Billings police report officer-involved shooting near downtown

BILLINGS - An officer-involved shooting on the North Side of Billings left one man hospitalized Thursday afternoon.

Police are calling the shooting a critical incident and have not released details on the man's condition.

No officers were hurt. Police will hold a press conference later this morning at 10 a.m.

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Billings school trustees ask voters to approve two levies totaling $5.1M

Billings school trustees ask voters to approve two levies totaling $5.1M

BILLINGS - Billings School District 2 is asking voters this May to approve a $5.1 million operations levy.

The money will be split between elementary and high school funding.

If passed, the levy would cost homeowners roughly $50 a year on a $300,000 home.

District leaders say planning is ongoing as they prepare to take the question to voters.

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Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chilly morning and a mild afternoon on Friday

Jason Stiff

Watch Montana This Morning