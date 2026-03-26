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Billings police report officer-involved shooting near downtown

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Charlie Klepps/ MTN News
Billings police car parked near downtown.
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Update 3:45 p.m.
One person was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries, and no police officers were injured, according to police.

Police said they would release more information at a press conference Friday.

Billings police reported an officer-involved shooting on the 1200 block of North 26th Street Thursday afternoon.

Police released no other details but asked people to avoid the area, which is a residential neighborhood behind a City Brew coffee shop.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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