Billings police report officer-involved shooting near downtown

Update 3:45 p.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries, and no police officers were injured, according to police.

Police said they would release more information at a press conference Friday.

Billings police reported an officer-involved shooting on the 1200 block of North 26th Street Thursday afternoon.

Police released no other details but asked people to avoid the area, which is a residential neighborhood behind a City Brew coffee shop.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.