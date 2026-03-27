Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warmer and dry weekend

BILLINGS — Warm and dry conditions stick around through the weekend as high pressure builds in. Winds will stay fairly light for much of the area, with daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday, then mid-60s to low 70s Saturday through Monday, but a weak backdoor cold front dropping down from Canada could knock temperatures down just a few degrees to wrap up the weekend.

Winds will increase across north-central WY on Saturday. This, combined with warmer temperatures and low humidity, means a Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from Saturday afternoon to Monday evening. The rest of the region should also use caution to avoid a spark due to elevated grass fire concerns. Winds will increase across the western foothills on Sunday as a trough approaches from the west. Gusts could easily exceed 40 mph and push to near 50 mph.

There’s still some uncertainty early next week, but some models are suggesting that a cold front will push through on Monday, kick-starting a cooler and wetter pattern by late in the day into Tuesday. By midweek, confidence is higher that a larger system will move in, so expect cooler, more unsettled weather with highs dropping into the 40s to low 50s and better chances for precipitation.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com