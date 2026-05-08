Friday Headlines: Defensive strikes, Discounted gas, Baby Shower

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, May 8

Defensive strikes ordered after Iranian forces attack U.S. Navy

Defensive strikes ordered after Iranian forces attack U.S. Navy

President Trump ordered retaliatory strikes against Iranian forces after they attacked 3 U.S. Navy destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz overnight, even as he insisted a ceasefire remains in place.

The escalation is driving up oil and gas prices, with analysts warning pump prices could hit $5 a gallon by Memorial Day.

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Billings drivers line up for discounted gas at Circle K as prices surge

Billings drivers line up for discounted gas at Circle K as prices surge

BILLINGS - Long lines formed at some Montana gas stations during a three-hour Circle K promotion that dropped prices by 40 cents per gallon, bringing gas down to $4.19.

The promotion came as escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz drive up oil and gas prices nationally, with analysts warning pump prices could hit $5 a gallon by Memorial Day.

For many feeling the pinch, they said even temporary relief was worth the wait.

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Q2 Community Baby Shower closes first year with a bang, nears donation goal

Q2 Community Baby Shower closes first year with a bang, nears donation goal

BILLINGS - A Community Baby Shower in Billings drew lines of cars as neighbors dropped off diapers, wipes, and baby essentials for families in need.

The event was organized by Q2 and benefited Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley and United Way, which support local families who cannot afford the costs of keeping babies in diapers.

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Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer clouds with warmer, quieter weather on Friday