BILLINGS — Drivers lined up Thursday evening at Circle K gas stations across Billings after the company dropped fuel prices by 40 cents per gallon for three hours, offering temporary relief as gas prices continue climbing nationwide.

The promotion lowered prices to about $4.19 per gallon at Circle K stations nationwide from 4 to 7 p.m., drawing steady traffic to locations including the station at the corner of 6th Avenue N and 27th N Street.

Watch how drivers took advantage of temporary relief at the pump:

Billings drivers line up for discounted gas at Circle K as prices surge

The discount came as fuel costs in Montana continue to rise sharply. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Montana reached $4.47 on Thursday, up over 40 cents from a week earlier. One month ago, the statewide average was about $3.80 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price stood at $4.56 per gallon Thursday.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Rising fuel costs are being tied to the ongoing war in Iran and concerns about disruptions to global fuel markets. The Trump administration has defended recent military actions targeting Iran’s nuclear program, while global shipping companies have warned of increasing fuel costs tied to instability in the region.

Related: ‘Makes me want to scream’: Montana travelers frustrated with gas price hikes

At the Billings Circle K station, drivers Izabella Combs, Jared Lambert, and Tobis Fischer said the discount provided at least a short break from increasingly expensive fill-ups.

"I went from $40 to fill my truck up this winter, and now it's close to $70," said Combs.

“Forty cents off? That's unheard of," added Lambert. "That's about how much they've jumped the prices in the past months.”

For the group, who all work as delivery drivers, lower prices were difficult to pass up.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

“Especially with us being Door Dashers, we rely on our car and what makes them run," said Lambert. "Seeing how much they dropped gas prices today was truly spectacular.”

Circle K employees also handed out additional 20-cent discount cards during the event while trying to keep the atmosphere upbeat. Assistant manager Amy Beckham greeted customers in an inflatable dinosaur costume.

“This year, I decided we should go in costume,” Beckham said. “Make it a little more fun.”

General manager Jo Edmisten said the company runs similar promotions several times a year and that this year’s event also supported a fundraiser benefiting Fallen Soldiers.

“Money’s tight,” Edmisten said. “Every little bit that you can save is way better than nothing.”

Blake Skillsted, a high school student who stopped to fill up before a baseball game, spent $85 on fuel for his truck.

"I'm in high school still, so it's kind of hard to pay for, but it gets up to like $100, $90. It's crazy with how much it is," Skillsted said. "It's been a lot. I have to drive around a lot because of sports and school. You gotta pay it somehow, but it's a lot to do for how much it is now."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Shawn McDowell, who stopped to fill his personal car, spending anywhere from $60–$70 every few days, said the costs are even more staggering for his job as a semi-truck driver.

"It's ridiculous because, I mean, in California it's $7.50 a gallon," said McDowell. "It used to be like $500 to fill up my semi. Now it's $1,000."

As prices continue to rise, drivers said they are increasingly seeking cheaper options whenever possible, and hope for relief to come sooner rather than later.

"People are shopping around. Anywhere you can get a lower price, they're going to take it," Edmisten said.

"Cheaper gas is in the future, I'm hoping," said McDowell. "But it's hard to say."