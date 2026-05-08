Q2 Community Baby Shower closes first year with a bang, nears donation goal

BILLINGS- One in two families in the United States struggles to afford enough diapers and baby essentials, but on Thursday, the Billings community stepped up in a big way to help local babies.

From tiny diapers to mountains of wipes, donations poured in all day long during the first-ever Q2 Community Baby Shower benefiting Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley and United Way of Yellowstone County.

Throughout the day, cars lined up outside the Q2 studios as community members dropped off diapers, wipes and other essentials for families in need.

From the first donation Thursday morning to the final drop-offs in the evening, supporters continued showing up to help stock the diaper bank at Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley.

The organization helps families experiencing homelessness by providing shelter, support services and resources aimed at long-term stability.

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“It’s such a blessing that we are here to be able to help those families, help them so they can have the diapers to be able to pay rent, pay utilities and make sure every family can thrive,” said Felicia Burg with Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley.

Many donors said they wanted to help ease the financial burden young families face.

“Every new parent needs help,” said donor Denise Kroll.

Others made special shopping trips specifically to donate.

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“I stopped at Target on the way over here,” said donor Dani Wheeler.

The need is significant. Newborns can go through eight to 12 diapers a day, costing families nearly $1,200 a year. When wipes and other essentials are added in, the costs can climb even higher.

“It’s crazy how expensive they are,” Wheeler said. “I don’t know how young families can afford it.”

For organizers, the event highlighted just how much support exists in the Billings community for families facing difficult times.

“Especially for these young families, who sometimes both parents don’t work,” Kroll said. “I love Family Promise. I think it’s a great organization.”

Organizers thanked everyone who donated, stopped by or helped spread the word, helping make the first Q2 Community Baby Shower a success for local families and babies.