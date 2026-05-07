Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer clouds with warmer, quieter weather on Friday

BILLINGS — A disturbance has been pushing over Montana and Wyoming most of the day Thursday, and thankfully it has brought some much-needed rain. We have also had thunderstorms rumbling and a little mountain snow. The showers and thunderstorms will continue through this evening, with quieter and not-too-cold weather Friday morning. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the upper 40s.

Friday afternoon will be a partly cloudy, quieter and warmer day for our area. There will be higher fire danger in northeast Montana due to gusty wind with the warm and dry air, unfortunately. Highs will be in the 70s for most everyone. Another disturbance similar to what we had today will arrive on Saturday, so we'll cool down to the 60s with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Sunday will begin brighter and quieter under a ridge of high pressure, but we'll have more clouds by the afternoon and evening. Monday will be breezy to windy but also warmer with a partly cloudy sky, and Tuesday will also be warmer than average. A trough of low pressure may push over our region next Wednesday with stronger wind along with our next chance for rain and thunderstorms.