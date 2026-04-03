Friday Headlines: Bondi fired, Teacher sentenced, Equine therapy

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, April 3

Trump removes Pam Bondi, names Todd Blanche acting attorney general

Trump removes Pam Bondi, names Todd Blanche acting attorney general

Attorney General Pam Bondi is stepping down.

President Trump announced her departure on social media Thursday, saying she will transition to the private sector.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will now step in as acting attorney general.

Trump has not named a permanent replacement, though EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin is considered a top contender.

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Judge hands former Colstrip teacher 30-year sentence for sexual abuse of student

Judge hands former Colstrip teacher 30-year sentence for sexual abuse of student

FORSYTH - A former Colstrip teacher was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student.

William Schuman-Kline was convicted on three felony counts.

Prosecutors said the crimes happened on school property from October 2023 to early 2024.

Schuman-Kline must also register as a sex offender and pay restitution. He could be eligible for parole in 10 years.

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Equine therapy program aids addiction recovery at Rimrock Foundation in Billings

Equine therapy program aids addiction recovery at Rimrock Foundation

BILLINGS - The Rimrock Foundation is taking therapy beyond the traditional treatment room.

Their new equine-assisted therapy program pairs outpatient clients with horses and other animals to build trust and reduce anxiety.

The eight-week program shows an 80 percent decrease in anxiety for participants.

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Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow and rain ending in time for Easter weekend

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow and rain ending in time for Easter weekend

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