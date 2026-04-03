Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow and rain ending in time for Easter weekend

BILLINGS — A deep trough will continue to bring snow and rain on Friday, with a few feet expected in mountain areas and several inches in the lower elevations, especially south and east of Yellowstone County. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect today for much of the region. Highs will be mainly in the 30s and 40s.

Gusty winds generally between 25–40 mph are expected across the area, with gusts possibly exceeding 50 mph in Sheridan County. Blowing snow could reduce visibility, especially during the morning commute—drive with caution. Winds will begin to ease across the region by the afternoon.

Wet, cool, and windy conditions will create dangerous conditions for young livestock.

Dry conditions and warmer temperatures (mainly 50s and 60s) return for Easter weekend and into early next week, with some locations pushing into the low 70s by Tuesday. Some models indicate a chance for precipitation on Wednesday, but it is still too early to say with confidence.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com