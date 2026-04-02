FORSYTH — A former Colstrip High School teacher was sentenced Thursday to a total of 30 years in prison, with 15 years suspended, after being convicted of sexually abusing a 15-year-old student in 2023.

William Schuman-Kline, 30, of Billings, was sentenced in Rosebud County District Court in Forsyth following a January jury verdict in Custer County that found him guilty of three felony counts, including sexual assault and sexual abuse of children.

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Judge hands former Colstrip teacher 30-year sentence for sexual abuse of student

Rosebud County District Court Judge Rennie Wittman ordered Schuman-Kline to serve time at the Montana State Prison, and he won't be eligible for parole until he's served 10 years. The sentences for the three felony counts will run concurrently. He must also complete sexual offender treatment, register as a Level 1 sex offender, and pay $1,500 in restitution to the Montana Crime Victims Compensation Unit.

For the victim's mother, the sentencing brought a sense of closure.

“I feel the same as I think when he was found guilty is really all I wanted," Jennifer Pipe told MTN News after the sentencing. "They found him guilty. Everybody knows he's guilty, and I feel good.”

Pipe said it was a day two years in the making, but through strong support, she said it was possible to maintain high spirits throughout the process.

“It's something if it doesn't break you, it's going to make you stronger, and this just made us stronger,” said Pipe.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News

Prosecutors said Schuman-Kline used his position as a teacher to coerce the student into sexual activity between November 2023 and February 2024. Court documents state the abuse occurred on school property, including inside his classroom, and involved online communication through Snapchat.

Schuman-Kline sent nude images of himself, encouraged sexual activity, and persuaded the student to view explicit material. He also knowingly possessed nude images of the victim, according to court records. The victim was legally unable to consent because of her age.

In delivering the sentence, Wittman emphasized the imbalance of power and rejected any suggestion of shared responsibility.

“Teachers are supposed to guide and support and empower and inspire their students ... You took a position of trust, and you absolutely stripped it to nothing," said Wittman. “In no way, shape, or form is what happened here (the victim’s) fault. This is 100% on you.”

The judge also cited testimony and evidence showing the defendant used coded language to arrange meetings, engaged in inappropriate physical contact in front of other students, and created secrecy in the relationship.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News

"You even had a code for (the victim) to pick something up from you or sneak off with you, which was borrowing a charger. One of the students that testified that she saw a text message where you invited (the victim) to your hotel room to quote, 'pick up a charger,'" addressed Wittman. “(The victim) was more worried about you getting in trouble or your wife finding out than she was worried about herself. That to me speaks volume of the type of person that (the victim) is.”

Related: Former Colstrip teacher found guilty of sexually abusing underage student

Wittman said he had considered designating Schuman-Kline as a higher-risk Level 2 offender based on aspects of the case, but ultimately imposed a Level 1 designation in line with the state’s recommendation.

A victim impact statement, read in court by victim witness advocate Trina Davis, described lasting emotional harm and changes to the student’s relationships, sense of identity, and mental health.

“The truth is that I don't think I would fully recover from this. What happened affected my relationship with the people in my life," the statement read. "The only thing people seem to remember me as is the kid that was involved with her teacher. No teenager should ever be known for something like that.”

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Rosebud County victim witness advocate Trina Davis

The victim also expressed misplaced guilt over the consequences faced by Schuman-Kline, saying he had made her feel the relationship was “normal when it wasn’t.”

Pipe said the trial highlighted how many in the community came during a dark time. She hopes speaking publicly about the case and what happened to her daughter will help encourage other victims to come forward.

"What matters is that pedophiles know if we act on this and do what we're probably not supposed to do, you're going to get caught," said Pipe. "A lot of victims, maybe it'll give them some strength to know that they can go and tell someone, and someone will listen. Something will happen. No one's just going to ignore it anymore, and I think that's what it takes, is a few strong girls to stand up."

Justin McKinsey/MTN News The victim's mother, Jennifer Pipe, and her family offered homemade quilts and shawls to their attorneys and Rosebud County sheriff's deputies as a sign of appreciation.

"It's just the way of giving back and saying thanks, thanks for standing by our girls, thanks for working diligently, thanks for standing on the right side of the fence for past, previous, and future victims," said Pipe.

Defense attorney Katherine Antonson said Schuman-Kline had no prior criminal history and had begun sex offender treatment while incarcerated. She told the court he has support from family and community members and argued he is unlikely to reoffend. The defense did not offer a sentence recommendation.

Schuman-Kline also did not address the court during the hearing.

Schuman-Kline could be eligible for parole after 10 years, depending on compliance with treatment and other conditions.

Original report:

FORSYTH- A former Colstrip teacher was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in state prison, with 15 years suspended, for sexually assaulting a student, including inside the classroom after hours.

Rosebud County District Court Judge Rennie Wittman also ruled that William Schumann-Kline must serve at least 10 years before he's eligible for parole. He must also register as a level one sex offender.

Schuman-Kline was convicted in January of three felonies, including sexual assault and sexual abuse of children. The trial was held in Custer County District Court in Miles City because of its high profile.

Prosecutors said the abuse occurred on school property, including inside Schuman-Kline’s classroom. Court records also show he used online communication, primarily Snapchat, to send nude images of himself, encourage sexual activity, and persuade the victim to view sexually explicit material. It also states he knowingly possessed nude photos of the student.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Related: Former Colstrip teacher found guilty of sexually abusing underage student