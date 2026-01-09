Former Colstrip teacher found guilty of sexually abusing underage student

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A jury found a former Colstrip teacher guilty Friday of sexually assaulting an underage student.

William Eugene Schuman-Kline, 27, was accused of coercing the 15-year-old girl into sex, including during school hours, from November 2023 through February.

He was convicted of three felonies for sexual assault and sexual abuse of children. He faces a maximum of life in prison.

Schuman-Kline was also found not guilty of one lesser charge for allegedly supplying the girl with alcohol.

The jury deliberated for two days before reaching a verdict. The trial was held in Miles City.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

