Equine therapy program aids addiction recovery at Rimrock Foundation in Billings

BILLINGS — A fresh approach to addiction treatment is taking shape as the Rimrock Foundation in Billings partners with Chinook Horses to provide equine-assisted therapy.

The eight-week outpatient program allows clients to step outside the traditional therapy room and into the arena. Experts say the therapy builds trust and helps clients take real steps toward recovery.

Watch one client talk about the experience of equine therapy:

Equine therapy program aids addiction recovery at Rimrock Foundation

Chinook Horses Executive Director Abigail Hornik said equine-assisted therapy can be transformative for those who do not respond to traditional methods.

"Usually we see a decrease of up to 80% in anxiety after doing an eight-to-ten-week program with us," Hornik said.

She said the key to the program is having clients meet with the same animals every week to build trust.

"We have a herd that they interact with every week, and it's the same herd, and it's about building connection with them," Hornik said.

For client Teneya Janis, the program is helping her change course.

"I have been using for six years now, and I have come to treatment twice here at Rimrock," Janis said.

After completing 30 days of inpatient treatment, Janis transitioned to the outpatient program. She said she is determined to leave substance abuse behind.

"The second time, it really clicked for me to work the program, and I'm in it to win it. Seriously, I really want to be sober," Janis said.

Janis spends her sessions in the barn with a variety of animals.

"There was alpacas. I love alpacas. So that struck my curiosity at first. And then there's chickens, there's donkeys, there's a goat, an emu, horses," Janis said.

Janis said her goal mirrors the freedom she sees in the herd.

"My goal after this eight-week program is to just live free, as they live free. Just have their free spirit. Just be reminded of that kindness that they have," Janis said.

The current program serves eight clients. Rimrock Foundation Development Manager Travis Manske said the initiative fills a critical need.

"We needed to find a system that we have here that we could include in the services for eight weeks," Manske said.

Manske said the program is supported by local sponsors.

"Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders is one of the main sponsors on that. So they are paying for the full services. And then NorthWestern Energy also sponsored our equine therapy program," Manske said.

Janis said her time with the animals clears her mind and lifts her spirit.

"It really just left my mind clear. It really helped me to (keep) the anxiety away. It made me happy," Janis said.

"I feel like it is the best thing ever. Like, Rimrock, just how Rimrock has helped me so much is for myself, not only inpatient and outpatient, but just outside of here as well," Janis said.